Next Ignite Columbus competition coming Oct. 26th

Ignite Columbus, a pitch competition organized by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, is returning next week.

Participants will present their most innovative or enlightening ideas in five minute pitches. Each pitch will have 20 slides, each shown for 15 seconds. Winners of the most innovative and most enlightening presentations will receive cash prizes.

The innovation category features presentations with competitors pitching their business ideas for funding, while the enlightening presentations are not tied to a particular project but must be fun, entertaining and educational. Both categories must offer improvements to the Columbus community. There will also be a People’s Choice category.

The event is sponsored by German American Bank.

Ignite Columbus will be Thursday, October 26th. from 5:30pm to7:30pm at Helen Haddad Hall, 315 Franklin St in Columbus.

You can register to attend at https://business.columbusareachamber.com/events/details/ignite-columbus-fall-2023-5384