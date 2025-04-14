Next community workshop for downtown Columbus plan set for Thursday

The city of Columbus wants to hear your thoughts on the direction for the downtown.

City officials will be holding another public workshop on Thursday evening to gather your views.

The Downtown Columbus 2030 plan is meant to guide the city planners and developers in several specific areas. The plan will expand on previous efforts such as Envision Columbus, which was completed in 2018.

The efforts kicked off in November and the city has contracted with the Sasaki engineering firm from Boston and a financial firm from Chicago to take a fresh look at the city efforts to revitalize the area.

A community workshop is set for Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Commons.

You can get more information at downtowncolumbus2030.com