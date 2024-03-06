Next Bartholomew County Works sign-up deadline approaching

The deadline is coming up next week to register for the next sessions of the Bartholomew County Works job readiness workshop.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday March 18th and run through March 22nd at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held March 14th from 10 to 11:30 in the morning.

The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, March 13th.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.