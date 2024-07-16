Newest Columbus police officer sworn in Tuesday
Columbus police are welcoming their newest officer.
Thomas “Brandon” Brooks was sworn in this morning by city attorney Alex Whitted at City Hall.
Brooks is a Columbus native and graduate of Columbus East High School. He was most recently working as an automotive technician.
He will now begin training with instructors from the Columbus Police Department. He will then be joining four other news Columbus officers at the in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy beginning next month.