New U.S. Attorneys nominated for Indiana

Adam Mildred and Thomas Wheeler II are being nominated by President Trump as Indiana’s U.S. Attorneys.

Wheeler is the Acting General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Education and is being nominated as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, which includes our area.

Mildred is currently the Allen County deputy prosecutor and would serve in the Northern District of Indiana.

U.S. Attorneys need to be confirmed by a U.S. Senate vote. Indiana’s Republican U.S. Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks praised the president’s nominations and said they would support them.

According to Banks’ office, Wheeler has also served as acting assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice and senior advisor to the White House School Safety Commission. Previously, he was a partner at Bose McKinney & Evans LLP law firm in Indianapolis. He holds a bachelors of science degree from Indiana University and graduated from Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

Trump also named Scott Proctor as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report