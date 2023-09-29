New state senator sworn in representing Jennings County

Part of Jennings County has a new state senator.

According to Indiana Senate Republicans, Randy Maxwell of Guilford was sworn in yesterday by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush to fill the vacant seat in District 43. The district includes portions of Jennings County as well as Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott and Switzerland counties.

Previous State Sen. Chip Perfect of Lawrenceburg resigned from the seat as of earlier this week. Maxwell will finish the remainder of Perfect’s term through November of 2026.

Maxwell grew up in Logan and graduated from Indiana University where he played football from in the early 1990s and earned degrees in finance-real estate and entrepreneurship from the IU Kelley School of Business.

Maxwell is the CEO of Maxwell Construction, a family-owned Indiana general contractor and development company. Maxwell is active in organizations, including the Dearborn County Homebuilders Association, Ripley County Chamber of Commerce, Batesville Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Unemployment Insurance Board, Southeast Indiana YMCA Board of Directors, 1Dearborn Economic Development Organization and All Saints Catholic Parish in Dearborn County. He has also served as a coach for youth organizations and is a supporter of YoungLife in Dearborn County.

Constituents can contact Maxwell by phone at 800-382-9467, by email at [email protected] or by mail at 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Photo: State Sen. Randy Maxwell, R-Guilford, is sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush (right) at the Statehouse on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Indiana Senate Republicans.