New state police dog, trainer ready for duty

A new Indiana State Police dog will be taking to the roads in the local district.

According to the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, Master Trooper Jason Hankins and his canine partner Oswald have graduated from the 14th state police K-9 School.

the 12-week school has over 480 hours of instruction. That includes narcotic odor detection, tracking, criminal apprehension, building and area searches, and evidence location.

Hankins and Oswald will be focusing on criminal interdiction and being an available asset to troopers and other law enforcement in southeastern Indiana. The Versailles Post covers Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police