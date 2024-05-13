New sponsorship opportunity to help Columbus animal shelter

The Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services are offering a new opportunity to memorialize a beloved pet or animal-loving human with sponsorships during the upcoming Moonlight Loop bicycle ride.

For a $250 donation, you can have a name printed on the back of this year’s glow-in-the-dark T-shirt. The sponsorship opportunity is open to anyone and you do not have to be a rider to participate.

The 19-mile scenic bike ride is a fundraiser for Columbus Animal Care Services, the city’s animal shelter to support low-cost spay/neuter initiatives for the Columbus community. This year’s event will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday June 22nd.

To get more information on the ride you can go to the city website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services/ . You can also register for the ride at getmeregistered.com and search for the Moonlight Loop event.