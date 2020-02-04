New president named for Seymour Chamber of Commerce

The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is announcing that it has chosen Dan Robison as the new president of the organization.

Robison is a Seymour native who attended Seymour High School.

Most recently he has been working in Clearwater, Florida as Store Manager of a Walmart Neighborhood Market. While there he served in the local chamber, including two years as chairman of that board. He was recognized with several awards including the spirit of chamber award, outstanding director and business hall of fame.

Robison’s new role will take effect March 2nd. He will be welcomed at the Chamber’s annual dinner on March 5th.

The previous Seymour chamber president, Tricia Bechman, reigned in November after 5 ½ years with the chamber.