New parking lot to benefit home of Columbus recovery groups

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing the completion of a project to improve a facility used to help residents on their road to recovery.

Money from Heritage Fund’s unrestricted Community Fund helped repair the parking lots at The Columbus Fellowship Club on Jonesville Road. The club serves as a meeting place for many recovery groups including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alateen, Al-Anon, Nar-Anon and Adult Children of Alcoholics with up to 35 meetings a week held at the facility.

The $103,000 project repaired the parking lots originally built in the 1980s and have been heavily damaged by erosion and age. The work was done by CASE Construction and funding help included $50,000 from Heritage Fund, and by support from Columbus Regional Health Foundation, Custer and Nugent Foundations and First Presbyterian Church Mission Committee.

Each year, Heritage Fund distributes between $600,000 and $700,000 in grants from the Community Fund. The unrestricted funds are meant to meet emerging needs in the community.

For more information you can call Heritage Fund at 812-376-7772.