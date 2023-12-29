New mayor invites you to swearing-in ceremony Monday

Incoming Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon is welcoming you to come and celebrate with her and other newly elected officials on Monday.

New council members Josh Burnett, Chris Bartels, Kent Anderson and Jay Foyst, all Republicans, are set to be sworn in as well as incumbent council members Democrats Elaine Hilber, Jerone Wood, Tom Dell and Grace Kestler and Republican Frank Miller.

The city has announced that there will be a quorum of council members present at the ceremonies as well as majorities of other boards and committees, but no official work will be done Monday.

There ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Cal Brand meeting room at City Hall