New look for Columbus water bills starting in June

Columbus residents will see a new look to their water bills and online experience with the utility starting next month.

According to Columbus City Utilities, the department will begin using a new billing system in June. There will be customer service feature improvements including online payments showing instantly on customer’s accounts. Customers will also be able to view payments and historic water usage online.

All of the utility’s customers will receive a new statement by mail in June and a new five-digit account number. This will include customers signed up for paperless billing.

Once you get the new statement and account number, you will be able to go online to setup your new account in the online billing system. You can either choose to pay your bills manually each month, or set up auto-pay. However if you have previously set up auto-pay you will need to go through that process again.

You can also continue to pay your bill by mail or in person at the office on McClure Road.

You can get more information at columbusutilities.org/billing.