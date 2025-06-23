New leader takes over CRH foundation next week

Columbus Regional Health Foundation will have a new leader starting next week.

According to the hospital, Tanya Hand will become the president of the foundation, starting on June 30th. Hand most recently served as Chief Development Officer for the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. Previously, she was with the United Way of Central Indiana serving as Vice President of Major and Transformational Giving.

The Hands now live in Indianapolis and plan to move to Columbus.

Hand will be taking over for Julie Abedian, who plans to retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Community Impact Officer and as CRH Foundation President, effective August 21st. The hospital says the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Community Impact Officer will not be replaced.

Abedian has been with the hospital system for 21 years. She has been deeply involved in community efforts including the transition from Volunteers in Medicine to the VIM Care Clinic, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County and Mental Health Matters initiatives and the development of CRH’s Treatment and Support Center

The foundation has grown from $6 million to $20 million under her leadership and makes about $2 million in grants each year.