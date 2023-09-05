New Jennings County historian appointed

There is a new county historian in Jennings County.

According to the Indiana Historical Society, Sheila Kell has been appointed to the position.

County historians serve as volunteers appointed by the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau to promote local history in their counties. Among their missions are to connect people and groups with history resources and to promote collaboration between local history organizations.

Kell had an interest in family histories after finding out she was adopted. She has served as county coordinator for Jennings and Jefferson counties with INGenWeb, an online genealogy database project. She also served as genealogy librarian at the Jennings County Public Library.

Kell has been a member of the Jennings County Historical Society board of directors and runs a family history research center from her home in Vernon.