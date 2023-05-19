New hours set for Johnson disaster recovery center

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the disaster recovery center in Johnson County is changing its hours.

The center will now be open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sunday.

If you were affected by the March 31st and April 1st storms can visit the centers to meet with specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration to get your questions answered, to get help with FEMA applications and to get referrals to local resources.

The Johnson County center is at the Johnson County Transportation Building on Front Street in Whiteland.

The deadline to file for federal assistance is June 14th.