New hospital president starts role on Thursday

Columbus Regional Health will have a new president as of Thursday.

Steve Baker, who has been serving as chief operating officer for the system, will take on the new role, as current CEO and President Jim Bickel makes plans to retire. The hospital will be splitting the duties of president and CEO, effective Thursday.

Baker talks about his new role:

Baker has worked with the hospital for 20 years starting in 1998 after serving in the U.S. Air Force for more than 9 years. After a break, he has been with the hospital most recently since 2016. Previously he has served as Chief Information and Technology Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

An Indiana native, Baker first moved to Columbus in 1998. He and his wife, Deanna, have two adult children.