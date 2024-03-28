New highway sign installs require Interstate 65 lane closures

Installation of a new series of electronic highway signs on Interstate 65 through southern Indiana is set to start next week, with some traffic changes required.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractor crews will be working on the seven message boards in Johnson, Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Clark counties. The work will be happening between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, starting Monday

The schedule would see the right lane of southbound I-65 north of Franklin closing Monday night. There will be lane closings in Bartholomew County Tuesday and Wednesday, with work moving to Jackson County Thursday. Tuesday’s work will be happening north of the Edinburgh exit in the southbound lanes. Wednesday the work will move about three miles north of the Columbus exit in the northbound lanes. And on Thursday, the work will be north of Seymour in the southbound lanes.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The work is part of a $6.5 million contract awarded to Midwestern Electric.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.