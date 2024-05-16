New Green Alert to help missing veterans in crisis

Bartholomew County’s state legislators are praising a new law that seeks to get veterans going through a mental health crisis, the help they need.

There will soon be a statewide Green Alert system that will alert the public when a veteran or military member has gone missing and is believed to be at risk of hurting themselves.

According to Republican State Representatives Ryan Lauer, Jim Lucas and Jennifer Meltzer, the law authorizing the system was passed this year. The Green Alert could be issued by the Indiana State Police for veterans, active service members, Indiana National Guard members and reservists within 48 hours of the individual being reported missing. Notifications will include a description of the endangered veteran and their last known location, much like an Amber or Silver Alert.

In 2021, nearly 140 Hoosier veterans committed suicide while more than 6,000 died nationwide. Indiana’s veteran suicide rate is higher than the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans in a mental health crisis or their loved ones can dial 988 then press one for the Veterans Crisis Line. You can also text 838255. You can also find help at veteranscrisisline.net