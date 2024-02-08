New exhibits open tonight at Bartholomew Historical Society

A reminder that the Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding an opening reception for two new exhibits this evening.

The museum will be hosting new exhibits on the Bartholomew County connection to the 1904 Worlds Fair in St. Louis, and the Soul of Philanthropy/And Still We Rise displays created in previous years for Black History Month.

The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the historical society museum at 524 Third Street. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org

Graphic courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society