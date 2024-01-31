New exhibit to be displayed at The Commons for Black History Month

Black History Month gets underway Thursday and there is a full month of activities being organized in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

That will include the return of two exhibits documenting local contributions by black residents, the “Soul of Philanthropy” and the “And Still We Rise” displays, which will be available to view starting Tuesday and running through the end of the month at the Bartholomew County Historical Society. The two exhibits have been previously on display at The Commons. There will be a reception for the two exhibits on February 8th .

Black History Month Organizer Whittney Gaines explains the previous exhibits:

Gaines explains that this year there will be a new exhibit at The Commons:

The exhibit will feature the Kwanzaa exhibit that was constructed for the Festival of Lights Parade. It will explain the history of the holiday and how it ties into the experience of Black Americans.

The displays are being hosted by the the local African American Foundation, the African American Pastors Alliance, NAACP Columbus and Paths to Success.

You can find out more about all of the community’s Black History Month activities at https://www.blackhistorycolumbus.com