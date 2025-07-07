New executive director chosen for Columbus Community Development

Jacob Sipe has been chosen to serve as the new Community Development Director for the city of Columbus.

According to the announcement from the city, previously Sipe was executive director of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority. he is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs and has received awards including the William A. Crawford Public Service Award, Sagamore of the Wabash, and the Michael Carroll Community Economic Development Leadership Award.

Sipe will work under Mayor Mary Ferdon with responsibilities including Community Development Block Grant Funding, housing program initiatives, promoting economic development, overseeing code enforcement, coordinating community events and building community relationships. He will also be responsible for executing the Downtown 2030 plan which is now under development and a new housing study for the city.

Sipe will be in the new role effective Wednesday.