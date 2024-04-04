New eclipse-themed music piece to debut at The Commons Sunday

An ensemble will be giving their first performance of a new eclipse themed music piece created for Monday’s solar phenomena with a premiere in downtown Columbus.

The Shelby Community Band will be performing at The Commons on Sunday as part of the community Total Solarbration.

Angelo Anton, music director and conductor for the group explains:

Totality will be a four movement piece meant to represent the phases of the solar eclipse.

The two-day Total Solarbration festival starts at 10 on Saturday with live music, space-themed movies at YES Cinema, a downtown scavenger hunt, food trucks and beverages and a magic show. Activities will be going on from 10 a.m. in the morning to 11 p.m. at night both days. The festival is hosted by the Columbus Downtown Merchants.

The Shelby Community Band performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Shelby Community Band is a 45 member wind ensemble made up of volunteer musicians. It is a non-profit group and the concert will be free.

You can find more information on this and other community events at columbus.in.us/eclipse