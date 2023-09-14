New conductor brings sounds of video games, movies to Saturday show

Saturday night’s season opening performance for the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic will feature music with a fantasy adventure tone.

Maestro Isaac Selya, the new conductor for the orchestra explains his first show in the new role. He said the performance called called Swordcraft features music from the Legend of Zelda video games and the Lord of the Rings movies.

Selya said this season will feature several collaborations with other community organizations, a theme he stressed when he was interviewing for the position. Those will include concerts with mental health themes, a “Nutcracker” performance with Dancer’s Studio Inc., and an architecture themed concert working with Landmark Columbus Foundation.

The show will start at 7:30 at Columbus North’s Erne Auditorium. Tickets will start at $8 and are available by phone, at the box office on Franklin Street from 9 to 5 through Friday, or online at https://www.thecip.org/tickets/buy-tickets/