New Columbus police officer sworn into department

Alec McCullough. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Columbus police are welcoming a new officer, sworn in Tuesday morning by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

Alec McCullough is a recent graduate from IUPUC with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He is enrolled at Indiana University East where he is working towards a master’s degree, also in Criminal Justice.

After completing in house training with the Columbus Police Department, McCullough will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.