New Columbus police officer sworn in Monday

Columbus Police Department is welcoming a new police officer after a swearing in ceremony yesterday morning at City Hall.

Officer Matthew Kieper was sworn in Monday morning by Mayor Mary Ferdon.

Kieper graduated from high school in Texas before joining the U.S. Marines Corp. After leaving the service, he worked as a police officer at College Station Police Department in Texas and then as a uniformed officer protecting the White House as part of the U.S. Secret service.

According to Columbus police, Kieper will undergo several weeks of training before starting his field training.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department