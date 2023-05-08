New Columbus group seeks downtown improvements

A new drive to improve downtown Columbus launched last week.

Organizers say the Office of Downtown Development is focusing on bringing resources, planning and communications to efforts to improve the area. That will include bringing programs and entertainment, as well as dining and retail to the community. The goal is to maintain a thriving downtown that attracts “top talent to live, learn, work, play, and stay in Columbus.”

The efforts are being led by executive director Ike DeClue.

Organizers say that efforts have been underway for more than a year to launch the initiative. Funding for operations is coming from private, corporate and civic investments. An office opened last week at the former site of Casey’s Jewelers on Fourth Street, across from The Commons.