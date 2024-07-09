New Columbus book to be unveiled Wednesday

A new book about Columbus and its modern architecture will be unveiled in the community with an event Wednesday at the former North Christian Church.

Landmark Columbus is organizing a launch party for the new book, “American Modern: Community, Architecture, Columbus, Indiana.” The event will feature the book’s author Columbus native, Matt Shaw; along with photographer, Iwan Baan; and designer, Alex Lin. The book is described as the first in-depth history of Columbus focusing on the forces that produced the pre-eminent laboratory of architectural modernism in the USA.

Richard McCoy with Landmark Columbus explains

Richard explains how the book will be different from others, such as the tour guide book produced by the Columbus Area Visitors Center.

There will also be live piano music by Jasmine Yang, who is a recent graduate of Columbus North High School and the winner of the 2024 Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence and a book signing with the creators. You will also have a chance to buy limited edition posters to support the book.

The event at the former North Christian Church will be from 4 to 8:30 Wednesday. A second book launch event will be held Thursday at the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

You can register for either event at landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org