New Columbus architecture book released worldwide

A new book about Columbus and its modern architecture was officially released worldwide yesterday.

Landmark Columbus Foundation organized the funding for the new book, “American Modern: Community, Architecture, Columbus, Indiana.” The book is described as the first in-depth history of Columbus focusing on the forces that produced the pre-eminent laboratory of architectural modernism in the U.S.

The book’s author Matt Shaw is a Columbus native. He is the former executive editor of The Architect’s Newspaper, and his writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, and Architectural Review. The book features new photography by Iwan Baan; and was designed by Alex Lin.

Last week, Landmark Columbus organized launch parties for the book, with one in Columbus at the former North Christian Church and the second at the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.

Locally, you will be able to purchase the book at Viewpoint Books and at the Columbus Area Visitors Center. You can get more information at landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org