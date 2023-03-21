New climate change partnership coming on Friday

The leaders of Columbus, Nashville and Bloomington are going to be announcing a new partnership this week, aimed at curbing climate change.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop, Nashville Town Manager Sandie Jones, and Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will be holding an announcement event Friday at the Nashville Town Hall. They will be talking about the next steps in what they are calling a “bipartisan, cross-sector, multi-county effort to address climate change.”

In October, the mayors hosted a seminar on the challenges of climate change. More than 100 participants from Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe Counties took part in the half day event, including representatives from the private, nonprofit, educational, and government sectors. The intent was to look at the challenges of climate change and to explore measures to prepare for, to mitigate and to adapt to those challenges.

Friday’s event will include presentations by the mayors and town manager. It will start at 11 a.m. at the Nashville Town Hall.