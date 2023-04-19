New city utilities office improvements on display Thursday

Columbus City Utilities will be unveiling recent improvements to its offices with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

The renovations closed the public office at McClure Road since September. They include security upgrades, a public restroom in the lobby, improved handicapped parking spaces and upgraded furniture and carpet in the business office. The restroom and parking spaces now comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This is the first renovations since the building opened in 1987. The project was designed by Strand Associates and constructed by Dunlap & Company, who also constructed the building.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the offices at 1111 McClure Road.