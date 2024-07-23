New bridge project starts on State Road 11

Work is starting on a bridge rehabilitation project on State Road 11 between Seymour and Jonesville.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews are going to be working on the bridge over the John Thompson County Ditch , which is about a mile south of the Interstate 65 and State Road 11 interchange.

Temporary traffic signals will be put in place while the work is going on. The work is expected to be finished by November, weather permitting.

Work has also wrapped up on a bridge project on the East Fork White River overflow just to the south.

This project is part of a $6.9 million contract awarded to Milestone Contractors that includes three bridge projects and one guardrail project.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.