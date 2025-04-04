New basketball exhibit opens at Bartholomew Historical Society

The Bartholomew County Historical Society is announcing a new exhibit featuring local basketball history.

The exhibit called “Hoops and Heritage: The Evolution of Basketball in Bartholomew County” will include basketball memorabilia from the society’s collection, and information on local hall of fame players as well as artifacts from Chuck Taylor. Taylor was a Columbus High School graduate and local basketball player who went on to create the Converse All Star Tennis Shoe.

The museum on Third Street is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can get more information here: https://bartholomewhistory.org

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society