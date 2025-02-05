New Ascension St. Vincent Hospital to be named after Lucas family

Ascension St. Vincent says its new hospital in Indianapolis will be named the Lucas Family Brain and Spine Hospital after the Lucas Oil company’s founders.

Katie Lucas, President of Lucas Oil and Board Chair of the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation, said that the family has experienced firsthand the quality of care from the hospital over more than 20 years.

Forrest Lucas, founder of Lucas Oil, grew up in Columbus, and started work as a truck driver before starting his own trucking company.

According to the hospital, the new 109,000-square-foot hospital will feature 38 ICU rooms, eight operating suites, and two interventional neuroradiology labs. Ascension St. Vincent broke ground on the hospital in November 2022, and it is scheduled to open this summer. The facility is part of a $325 million expansion of the 86th Street Campus.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana