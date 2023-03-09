Nevada man facing cocaine charges after Interstate 65 traffic stop

A Nevada man is under arrest after cocaine was found in his vehicle on Interstate 65 near Seymour Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police reports, a trooper stopped a southbound SUV just north of the Seymour exit at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The trooper became suspicious and his police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed two kilos of cocaine, and about $8,000 in cash. Trooper estimate the drugs had a street value of about $50,000.

27-year-old Jhonatan S. Carrillo of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on preliminary charges of Dealing in and possessing Cocaine, as well as for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

The cocaine, money and SUV were all seized as part of the investigation.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.