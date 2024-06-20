Neighborhood center distributing free fans to homes without cooling

Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center is giving away fans to Bartholomew County families without air conditioning.

You can get one per household, there must be no air conditioning in your home and you need to show proof that you are Bartholomew County resident. The fans will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The distribution will be at the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center at 1039 Sycamore Street. You can call for more information at 812-379-1630