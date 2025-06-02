National Gun Violence Awareness Day This Friday

Mayor Mary Ferdon and The City of Columbus has invited the community to “Wear Orange” this Friday to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The Wear Orange Campaign began in 2015, as a way to remember 15 Year old Hadiya Pendleton, who was killed by a stray bullet in Chicago in January 2013.Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others. Anyone can join this campaign by wearing orange this Friday June 6th. Every day 125 people are killed by gun violence and more than 260 are shot and wounded, with an average of more than 19,000 gun homicides every year. Indiana has 1,167 gun deaths every year, with a rate of 17.1 deaths per 100,000 people, costing the state $13.2 billion each year, of which $293.1 million is paid by taxpayers. Indiana has the 19th highest rate of gun deaths in the US. For more information on Nation Gun Violence Awareness Day and the Wear Orange Campaign you can visit wearorange.org