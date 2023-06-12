Nashville Woman Behind Bars After Fatal Accident

A Nashville Woman is behind bars after wrecking into a building and killing her passenger.

Last Sunday Night Brown County responders were called to Brown County IGA Building regarding a vehicle that crashed into the building. During the Investigation it was determined that the 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was driven by Amanda Beaver who struck the building. Beaver’s passenger Randal Duncan was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroners Office.

Beaver was transported to IU Health for treatment and released into the custody of police.

She is charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Beaver remains in the Brown County Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.