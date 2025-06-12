Nashville Utilities issues boil water advisory

Some customers of Nashville Utilities are under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Hickory Knob Road

According to the town, the boil water advisory affects some customers on Hickory Knob Road and Green Valley Church Road.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 on Friday afternoon.

If you have any questions you can call Nashville Utilities at 812-988-5526.