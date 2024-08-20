Nashville Utilities issues boil water advisory

Some customers of Nashville Utilities are under a boil water advisory after a water main break in Brown County Water.

According to the town, the boil water advisory affects some customers on:

32-205 Gatesville Rd.

50-160 McDonald Dr.

5345 Spearsville Rd.

11 SR 45 W.

4154-4837 Covered Bridge Rd.

4501-5069 SR 135 N.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call Nashville Utilities at 812-988-5526.