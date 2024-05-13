Nashville Utilities issues boil water advisory

Some customers of Nashville Utilities are under a boil water advisory after a water main break on Honeysuckle Lane.

According to the town, the boil water advisory affects some customers on South Van Buren and West Washington Streets and is in effect until 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call Nashville Utilities at 812-988-5526.