Nashville Recording Artist Rickie Joe Wilson Returning For Special North Vernon Show Saturday

Nashville recording artist Rickie Joe Wilson is returning to his Indiana roots for a special show Saturday at the historic Park Theatre Civic Center in Noth Vernon.

Wilson is a Seymour native and AOK Records and Fame Muscle Shoals recording artist who has released six records. This will be his first hometown show in five years.

Tickets are on sale now at the Park Theatre box office for $10 Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2­–5pm and Saturdays 10am–2pm. Those wishing to buy tickets can also call 812-346-0330.