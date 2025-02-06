Nashville man facing child porn charges after internet tip

A Nashville man is being accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the Indiana State Police, an investigation began more than four months ago after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about explicit content through an online messaging app. The Kik Messenger app alerted authorities that they had located child pornography on a user’s account.

That led Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to 35 year old Dustin Lee Stinson. A search of his home was made by Task Force agencies, including Indiana State Police, the U.S. Secret Service, the State Police Digital Forensics Unit, and troopers from the Bloomington District. Authorities seized electronic and digital media devices and child pornography files were then recovered from the devices, police say.

He was arrested Wednesday on four counts of possession of child pornography.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana