Nashville IU Health center wins zoning approval

Plans for a new health care facility in Brown County are moving forward.

According to IU Health, the health network and Brown County Community YMCA have received zoning approval for the new facility at State Road 46 and Maple Leaf Boulevard. When completed, the facility will be home to primary care and walk-in services from IU Health.

The location will also allow for possible expansions in the future, such as the addition of orthopedics.

IU Health will manage the construction and when finished will rent the space from the YMCA. The health pavilion will be named after Sue Borgelt, who along with her husband, Burt, proposed the creation of the present Brown County Community YMCA.