Nashville issues boil water advisory after water main work
Some customers of Nashville Utilities are under a boil water advisory after work on a water main.
According to the town, the advisory is due to the relocation of a water main in the Salt Creek Trail area. Affected addresses include:
- 103 Willow St., 105 Willow St.,
- 30 Hawthorne Dr., 50 Hawthorne Dr., 200 Hawthorne Dr., 111 Hawthorne Dr.,
- 55 E Willow St., 72 W Willow St.,
- 51 E Chestnut St., 75 W Chestnut Dr., 51 W Chestnut Dr.,
- 100 Maple Leaf Blvd.,
- 501 SR 46 E, 551 SR 46 E.
Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation. The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
If you have any questions you can call Nashville Utilities at 812-988-5526.