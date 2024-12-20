Nashville issues boil water advisory after water main work

Some customers of Nashville Utilities are under a boil water advisory after work on a water main.

According to the town, the advisory is due to the relocation of a water main in the Salt Creek Trail area. Affected addresses include:

103 Willow St., 105 Willow St.,

30 Hawthorne Dr., 50 Hawthorne Dr., 200 Hawthorne Dr., 111 Hawthorne Dr.,

55 E Willow St., 72 W Willow St.,

51 E Chestnut St., 75 W Chestnut Dr., 51 W Chestnut Dr.,

100 Maple Leaf Blvd.,

501 SR 46 E, 551 SR 46 E.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation. The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

If you have any questions you can call Nashville Utilities at 812-988-5526.