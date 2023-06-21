Nashville issues boil water advisory

Some customers of Nashville Municipal Utilities are under a boil water advisory.

According to the water company, due to a water main repair on East Mound Street, a boil water is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. The affected customers are on Artist Drive, Wells Drive, Oak Run, Locust Lane and Commercial Drive, including Brown County Government Offices, the library and the Post Office.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the town offices at 812-988-5526.