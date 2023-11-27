Nashville distillery makes championship round for Coolest title

An area business is in the final round of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.

Voting started this morning on the championship round of the competition organized by Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Voters from around the state will be choosing between Hoosier Racing Tire from Plymouth and Hard Truth Distilling Company in Nashville and its Maple Bourbon Cream. Voting wraps up at 9 on Thursday evening with the winner being announced December 13th at the Indiana Chamber’s 2023 Best IN Manufacturing Awards luncheon.

According to the company, the drink is made from Indiana-crafted straight bourbon whiskey, fresh dairy cream, and pure maple syrup. The taste includes brown sugar, marshmallow and notes of toffee and nougat.

Although the winning company does not have to be headquartered in Indiana, the products in competition for the Coolest title have to be made here. Voting is being done through an elimination tournament with online votes being cast to narrow the field.

Another area company made it to the semi-final round, Seymour-based Guardian Bikes.

You can find a link to more information or vote here: https://www.indianachamber.com/coolest-thing-made-in-indiana-tournament/