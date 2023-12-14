Nashville distillery falls to Hoosier Tires for “Coolest” title

A Nashville made bourbon drink is only the second coolest thing made in Indiana, according to voters.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has announced that this year’s winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest is Hoosier Racing Tires made in Plymouth. The award was announced yesterday at the Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon.

Nashville-based Hard Truth Distilling Company Maple Bourbon Cream was the runner-up. The contest started with 47 competitors from 38 Hoosier communities and voters cast their ballots online. While a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana to enter, the product had to be manufactured in the state.

Other area products made it into the top 16 round of the tournament last month including Guardian Bikes made in Seymour and Hiker Trailers made in Columbus. Guardian Bikes made it all the way to the final four in the tournament.