Nashville boil water advisory extended

Nashville Utilities is extending a boil water advisory for some of its customers after a contractor hit a water main last week on Artist Drive.

According to the water company, the contractor caused extensive damage to the water main, requiring more time for repairs. the affected customers are on Artis, Red Bud, Wells and West drives and on Oak Run.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-988-5526.