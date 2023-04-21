Napoleon State Bank recognized by banking association

An area bank is being recognized by the Indiana Bankers Association as a Five Star member.

According to Napoleon State Bank, it received the recognition earlier this month from the Indiana Bankers Association. Five Star Member banks demonstrate commitment to the Association in political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

The Napoleon State Bank has been locally owned since 1903 and serves the Ripley and Decatur county communities with seven locations. The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 87 full and part-time employees.

Submitted photo. From left, Jennifer McIntosh, VP Retail Banking & Electronic Services; Sharon Miller, VP Lending; Joe Moorman, President; Laurie Rees, IBA Vice President – Education & Training; Christy Sutton, EVP Operations; John Stier, VP Information Technology. Submitted photo.