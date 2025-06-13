Name sought for downtown alley’s cat mascot

The Columbus Area Arts Council is looking for your help to name a cat mascot designed for the new 6th Street Arts Alley parklet.

The giant inflatable alley cat construction has been in place this week at the alley between Washington and Franklin streets in anticipation of opening festivities this afternoon.

Organizers say that the cat design is part of a fundraising campaign to support the small, pedestrian friendly park. For a $50 donation you will receive a commemorative T-shirt with the cat design by local artist Annie Shields.

The arts council is looking for a name for the mascot and you can make suggestions through their Instagram account at @artsincolumbus. The winning name will also receive a T-shirt.

The opening activities will include a ribbon cutting, music, food and a reception for artists at the 411 gallery. Those will be going on from 4 to 7 p.m. today.